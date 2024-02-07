Nicholas Rossi continues using raspy English accent in second court appearance

Nicholas Rossi doubled down on his claim of mistaken identity as he made his second appearance in court in Utah, speaking in a raspy English accent, on Tuesday, 6 February.

The 36-year-old, whose legal name is Nicholas Alahverdian, was extradited from Scotland to the United States.

He is is accused of faking his death and fleeing the US to avoid rape charges.

Rossi continues to insist his name is Arthur Knight and that he is an Irish orphan who is the victim of mistaken identity.

On Tuesday, a judge agreed to dismiss a sexual battery charge filed against Rossi.