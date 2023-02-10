Nicola Bulley’s friends gather for roadside appeal in bid to find missing mother

Friends of missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley have gathered for another roadside appeal two weeks on from her disappearance.

Members of the local community have been standing by the road in the Lancashire village of St Michael’s on Wyre with banners and placards featuring her photograph, in a plea to “bring Nikki home”.

“Someone has got to know something...[we’ve got to] keep it fresh in people’s minds and just keep the hope going,” one local, holding a missing poster, said.

“Them two little girls, they need their mum back.”

