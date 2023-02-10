The diving expert who led the hunt for missing mother Nicola Bulley has claimed video footage offers “proof” she didn’t fall into the one-mile stretch of river where police and his team have been searching.

Peter Faulding, 60, says the clip shows the River Wyre to be slow-moving, meaning Ms Bulley’s body would have sunk “very quickly” and remained nearby if she had fallen in.

He added that the rocks by the bank, which would have been under just 2ft of water when she went missing, mean the mother-of-two could have simply “stood up” if she’d slipped down.

