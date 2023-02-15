Nicola Sturgeon set to resign as Scotland’s first minister

Nicola Sturgeon is set to resign as Scotland’s first minister after more than eight years in the role, according to reports.

The Scottish National Party leader is expected to make the announcement at a hastily-arranged news conference in Edinburgh on Wednesday.

It is not yet clear when she will leave office.

Ms Sturgeon has been first minister since November 2014, when she took over from Alex Salmond.

She went on to become Scotland’s longest-serving first minister, leading her party to a number of election successes while continuing to push for independence.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.