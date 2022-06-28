Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland’s first minister, has written to Boris Johnson about her plans for indyref2.She says the referendum must be lawful and also told the Scottish parliament she “thoroughly hopes” the Tories lose the next general election.Ms Sturgeon added that she will not allow “Scottish democracy to be a prisoner” of Boris Johnson’s government.The Scottish government published its Scottish independence referendum bill on Tuesday (June 28).

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.