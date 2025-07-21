Nigel Farage revealed Reform UK’s plan to send British criminals to some of the world’s toughest prisons during a speech on Monday (21 July).

The Reform UK leader unveiled plans that would seemingly mimic measures implemented by Donald Trump in America. The plans are part of the party’s zero-tolerance approach to crime.

Addressing media in London, Mr Farage said: “If it means Ian Huntley has to go to El Salvador, so be it.”

“Reform will be the toughest party on law and order and on crime that this country has ever seen.”

Huntley is currently serving a life sentence after he was found guilty of murdering school girls Jessica Chapman and Holly Wells in Soham in 2002.