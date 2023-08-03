Footage captures the aftermath of a plane crash in Lagos, Nigeria.

A small single-engine aircraft crashed to the ground in the Oba Akran neighbourhood after nosediving.

Smoke can be seen rising from the crash site as panicked locals rush to the scene.

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau said two people – the pilot and a passenger onboard – survived the crash and were taken to hospital after the incident.

Other footage shows the moment the plane nosedives towards the ground, before crashing and sliding along the road into a gas station.