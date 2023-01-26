Northern Ireland health workers stage 24-hour strike in pay and staffing dispute

Thousands of health workers in Northern Ireland took part in strike action today, 26 January, in a dispute over pay and staffing.

Paramedics were among the medical staff who took to picket lines across the region on Thursday.

Unions Nipsa, Unison, and Unite staged a full day of action to press for safe staffing, better pay and improved mileage allowances.

Previous industrial action took place on 12 December, when members of the Royal College of Nursing also went on strike over pay and safe staffing levels in December.

