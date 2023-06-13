Armed police surround Nottingham house amid ‘major incident’ that left three dead

Footage shows the moment armed police surrounded a house in Nottingham on Tuesday, 13 June, as authorities declared a “major incident.”

Three people have died in what police described as a “horrific and tragic incident.”

Two were found dead in the street in Ilkeston Road just after 4am, and a third man was found dead in Magdala Road.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Nottingham police believe that the three incidents are “all linked,” Chief Constable Kate Meynell said.