Shocking dashcam footage shows a taxi driver being knocked unconscious and pushed from his moving cab during a savage attack by a drunk passenger.

Ruben Commons, 25, launched the frenzied assault, which left the driver requiring urgent medical attention, after he was asked for a fare upfront last September.

The victim, who worked for a local taxi firm in the town of Arnold, Nottinghamshire, was on shift when he was approached by a man and woman asking to be taken home.

Footage shows Commons kicking and punching the driver repeatedly, before forcing him out of the car.

