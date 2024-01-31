Flames shoot 500 feet into air as gas pipeline explodes in Oklahoma

Flames shot 500ft into the sky in western Oklahoma after a gas pipeline exploded on Tuesday, 30 January, video from a fire department showed.

This footage was taken three miles away from the blaze, Booker Fire Department in neighbouring Texas said.

The cause of the fire, near the town of Laverne, has not been confirmed.

Officials recommended avoiding the area to be safe.

The pillar of flames was estimated to be 500ft high by Booker firefighters, who said crews from several departments were staged at a safe distance until the gas could be turned off.