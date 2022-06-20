Victims of grooming gangs in Oldham have received official apologies after a major report said police and the local council failed to protect some children from sexual exploitation.

The report concluded, however, that there was no evidence of a cover-up.

Greater Manchester Police and Oldham Council said they were "deeply sorry" to all those affected after investigators concluded systems which were meant to safeguard children were structurally flawed.

The review examined the way child sexual exploitation was tackled between 2011 and 2014 and found procedures were not properly followed.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.