Tory co-chair Oliver Dowden has assured Britons that people will still be able to get “toys for Christmas” for their children amid a continued shortage of deliveries coming into the UK .

The lack of HGV drivers added to extra paperwork on some imports post-Brexit has caused a slow down of goods coming into the UK from various ports.

Dowden assured Sky News presenter Kay Burley, and her viewers, that people will be able to get their Christmas present this year – and said they should buy their gifts whenever they normally would.