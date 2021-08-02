A behind-the-scenes look has shown how Olympic Tokyo 2020 medals are made from recycled smartphones and electronic devices.

It is the first time in history that the Olympic and Paralympic medals have been made using recycled metals.

“Approximately 5,000 medals have been produced from small electronic devices that were contributed by people all over Japan,” the Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games wrote.

“We hope that our project to recycle small consumer electronics and our efforts to contribute to an environmentally friendly, sustainable society will become a legacy of the Tokyo 2020 Games.”