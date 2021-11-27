New Omicron strain of Covid deemed ‘variant of concern’ by WHO

A new strain of Covid-19 that has already reached Belgium after being discovered in South Africa has been designated a “variant of concern” by the WHO.

The World Health Organization has warned that preliminary evidence suggests the newly named Omicron variant poses an increased risk of reinfection and may spread more rapidly than other strains of the virus.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has already said there is “huge international concern” surrounding Omicron after banning flights from South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe and Namibia to limit its spread.