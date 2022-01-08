Omicron hospital admission 90% less likely after booster jab, says Sajid Javid

Sajid Javid has said the chances of being admitted to hospital with Omicron is almost 90% lower after a booster jab, compared to those suffering with the Delta variant of Covid-19.

The health secretary said the new data is "good news", but also warned of the "highly infectious" strain.

"We know that Omicron is less severe and we know that once boosted, your chance of hospitalisation, our latest analysis shows, is almost 90 per cent less than what it was with Delta," Mr Javid said.

Sign up to our newsletters here.