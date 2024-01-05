Former detective details prison phone calls with Oscar Pistorius

A former detective and investigative journalist has detailed his prison phone calls with Oscar Pistorius.

The Paralympian gold medalist was freed from a South African prison today (5 January), 11 years after he killed his model girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.

Former detective Mark Williams-Thomas, who was the only journalist to interview Pistorius following the murder of Ms Steenkamp, has now revealed he spoke to him while he was in prison in South Africa.

Speaking on Sky News on Friday, Mr Williams-Thomas said: "This is a man who regrets every moment of that night."