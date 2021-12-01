The Oxford school shooter pretended to be a sheriff to try and lure students out of the classroom, a purported video from the incident shows.

"Sheriff’s office, you can come out," the gunman appears to say, as those inside the classroom exchange glances, refusing to open the door.

"We’re not willing to take that risk right now," one student responded, while another suggested the person on the outside of the door using the word "bro" was a "red flag".

After the exchange, students escaped from the classroom out of a window.

