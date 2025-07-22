Ozzy Osbourne’s appearance at the 2002 White House Correspondents' Dinner has resurfaced in the wake of legendary rocker's death.

Addressing the crowd at the event, then-President George W. Bush welcomed "Washington power brokers, celebrities, Hollywood stars, Ozzy Osbourne."

The callout prompted Osbourne, bearing a huge grin, to stand on the table and blow kisses to the cheering crowd, even bowing down to the president during his charade.

After the long and loud applause for Osbourne, the president joked that his shout-out "might have been a mistake," implying that the music icon had stolen his thunder.

Osbourne died Tuesday, July 22nd, 2025, aged 76 years old.