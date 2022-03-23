Sir Keir Starmer has accused Boris Johnson of "half-arsed bluster and waffle" in his response to P&O Ferries sacking 800 workers without notice.

The Labour leader also attacked the prime minister's decision to "order" Tory MPs to abstain on a vote to ban "fire and rehire".

"Why does the prime minister think [workers] will take a crumb of comfort from his half-arsed bluster and waffle today?" Mr Starmer questioned.

"Pathetic... they don't want a prime minister hoisting the white flag, they want him to fight for their livelihoods," he later added.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.