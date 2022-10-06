Disease outbreaks in Pakistan lead to renewed calls for relief aid

The UN has warned that stagnant water left behind by the historic flooding in Pakistan is leading to outbreaks of diseases such as malaria and dengue.

Over 20 million people are still in need of humanitarian aid in the South Asian country, after around 1,700 people were killed in the severe storms.

This footage shows some areas of rural Pakistan, still submerged in places by floodwater.

Labourers are continuing to fix infrastructure, such as railway tracks, that was wiped out and destroyed by the water.

