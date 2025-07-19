Watch: Police remove protesters at Palestine Action solidarity demonstration

Protesters were carried away by police as arrests were made during a Palestine Action solidarity protest in London on Saturday (19 July).

Dozens of people have been arrested around the UK at similar protests.

Demonstrations also took place in Manchester, Edinburgh, Bristol and Truro as part of a campaign coordinated by Defend Our Juries.

Protesters displayed messages of “I oppose genocide I support Palestine Action” on placards before being surrounded by police officers in Parliament Square, London.

Fifty-five people were arrested in Parliament Square under Section 13 of the Terrorism Act 2000 for displaying placards in support of Palestine Action, the Metropolitan Police said.