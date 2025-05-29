Palestinian UN envoy breaks down in tears over children dying in Gaza

A Palestinian UN envoy broke down in tears over children dying in Gaza, delivering an emotional address to the Security Council on Wednesday (28 May) as he described the "unbearable" suffering of Palestinian children amid the ongoing war.

Riyad Mansour struggled to hold back his emotions, saying that he has grandchildren and he “knows what they mean to their families”.

Slamming his fist on the table, he said that Palestinians all around the country are “outraged” by the loss of life.

Mr Mansour said more than 1,300 Palestinian children have been killed and around 4,000 injured since Israel resumed military operations in Gaza following the collapse of a ceasefire in March.