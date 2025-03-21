Twin panda cubs have made their first public appearance at a Hong Kong animal park.

The male and female cubs were born on 15 August this year, but made their first public outing with their mother Ying Ying at Ocean Park in Hong Kong on Friday (21 March).

Ying Ying and her partner Le Le are the second pair of pandas gifted by China to Hong Kong since the former British colony returned under China’s rule in 1997.

The mother joined her cubs Elder Sister and Little Brother in the panda enclosure of the theme park.