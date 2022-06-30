Surviving Isis Paris attacker found guilty of murder and sentenced to life in prison

Isis bomber Salah Abdeslam was found guilty of terrorism and murder charges yesterday (29 June) for his part in the 2015 Paris attack, a French court ruled.

He has been sentenced to life in prison, with no possibility of early release, which is the harshest sentence available under the French justice system and one which has only been handed out four times.

One survivor from the attack commented: “It was justice for sure, but justice can’t do everything...it’s not healing everything.”

The 2015 bombing in Paris killed 130 people and was the deadliest peacetime attack in French history.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.