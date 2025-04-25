Victim speaks out after men caught filming women in Paris pool changing rooms

A woman who says she was secretly filmed by a man in a public swimming pool changing room has bravely spoken of her ordeal.

French journalist Anouck Renaud is one of many women who claim they have been secretly filmed in public swimming pool changing rooms.

This disturbing trend of voyeurism is gaining national attention in France, with Paris launching urgent inspections of pool changing rooms for spy cameras and peep holes.

The issue gained further prominence with the conviction of Dominique Pelicot, who was sentenced to 20 years for orchestrating the drugging and rape of his wife by dozens of men.

Ms Renaud has now spoken exclusively to The Independent about her ordeal.