In what is thought to be the first time in history, a partial heart transplant using living tissue has saved a newborn baby in North Carolina.

Owen Monroe was diagnosed with truncus arteriosus, meaning two of the arteries entering his heart had been fused together, shortly after his birth in April. The infant also had a leak in one of his heart's valves.

Four months after the parents chose to proceed with a transplant using living tissue they say little Owen is doing well.

A spokesperson for Duke Health talks us through the process in this video.

