Partygate: Boris Johnson claims ‘it did not occur’ to him that he was breaking rules

Prime minister Boris Johnson has said that he will not resign after it was announced that police would fine him for breaking lockdown rules.

Johnson said he offered his “full apology” and it did not occur to him that he was in breach of COVID-19 restrictions when he attended his own birthday party at Downing Street in June 2020.

“I want to be able to get on and deliver the mandate that I have, but also to tackle the problems that the country must face right now,” Johnson told Sky News.

