Keir Starmer hits Rishi Sunak with brutal Partygate jibe in fiery PMQs exchange

Keir Starmer hit Rishi Sunak with a zinger of a Partygate jibe during a fiery exchange during Prime Minister's Questions.

The prime minister was criticising Labour for allegedly being "soft on crime and soft on criminals," and not giving police the "power that they need."

In response, the Labour leader took to his feet and said: "The only criminal investigation he's ever been involved in is the one that found him guilty of breaking the law."

Sir Keir added that he has sent countless criminals behind bars during his time as a prosecutor.

