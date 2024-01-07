A resurfaced clip from 2012 of former Post Office CEO Paula Vennells shows her recommending that people manage their finances digitally, as the Post Office scandal which saw faulty software lead to wrongful convictions is brought to the forefront of the public’s mind.

The short clip from UK charity Go On UK, features Mrs Vennells talking about how digital software is changing the way businesses and the government handle finances.

The Post Office Horizon scandal uncovered how the company wrongfully convicted over 700 subpostmasters due to faulty software.

A petition has been launched for the former CEO to be stripped of her CBE, with 800,000 people signing it by Saturday night, 6 January.