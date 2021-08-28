Tory MP Tom Tugendhat has told LBC that his Afghan interpreter’s family is likely to be killed, while the evacuation of animals goes ahead.Former Marine Pen Farthing has come under fire for his attempts to evacuate 200 dogs and cats from Afghanistan amid the Taliban occupation.Mr Tugendhat, chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee, said: “The difficulty is getting people into and out of the airport and we’ve just used a lot of troops to get in 200 dogs, meanwhile my interpreter’s family are likely to be killed.”