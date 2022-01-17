Huge fire engulfs Philadelphia ice rink as crews battle snow to tackle blaze

A huge fire erupted and engulfed an ice-skating rink in Pennsylvania on Sunday night, as firefighters battled the cold and snow to tackle the blaze.

There are no reports of injuries, but terrifying footage shows flames and smoke rising from the building before the roof collapsed shortly after.

Mr. Q’s Family Skate Center has been open for over 50 years, according to information shared on their Facebook page.

The fire is also reported to have knocked out power to up to 500 homes in the local area.

Sign up to our newsletters here.