Metropolitan Police raid homes in UK’s biggest-ever cyber-fraud sting

The UK’s biggest-ever fraud sting has brought down a phone number spoofing site used by criminals to scam thousands of victims out of millions of pounds.

Footage captures the moment Metropolitan Police officers raided a number of properties and arrested multiple people as part of the investigation.

Members of British law enforcement were part of a global operation to bring down ispoof.cc, a website described as an “online fraud shop”.

The average loss among the 4,785 people who reported being targeted to Action Fraud is £10,000.

