Piers Corbyn's party release anti-mask song about keeping a fart in your trousers

Piers Corbyn's political party have filmed an anti-mask song on the London underground about keeping a fart in your trousers.

Mr Corbyn is filmed walking through the train with his followers as they chant: "what is it like? It's like trying to keep a fart in your trousers".

Corbyn is then filmed ripping one of the stickers asking people to wear a mask off the window and shouts "So new world order we have never followed any of your mad diktats and we never will".

