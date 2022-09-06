Boris Johnson and wife Carrie arrive at Balmoral to meet Queen

Outgoing prime minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie have arrived to meet Queen Elizabeth at her Scottish residence, Balmoral Castle.

Johnson will formally resign at a ceremony which will see his successor Liz Truss sworn in as the new prime minister of the UK.

In his last Downing Street speech as prime minister, Johnson called for the Tory party to get behind Truss as she commences her premiership.

During her 70-year-reign, the Queen has held her audience with outgoing and incoming prime ministers at either Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle.

