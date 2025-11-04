Listen: 999 caller rings police over missing takeaway order

A 999 caller rang the police to complain about a missing takeaway order.

In audio shared by the Metropolitan Police on Monday (3 November), a caller can be heard telling the operator that their Uber Eats delivery driver turned up without their food.

The call handler reprimanded the individual for ringing the line, telling them that this “is not a life or death emergency” and informed them that the call would be labelled as a misuse call.

Sharing the bizarre conversation, the force said: “You might not believe this is a real 999 call? Sadly, it is,” before stressing that people should only call 999 if a crime is being committed, there’s a threat to life, or someone is in danger.