Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police Stephen Watson has apologised for the “substantially inadequate” response to the bombing of Manchester Arena in 2017.

The apology came after an inquiry found that at least one of the 22 people murdered would probably have survived if not for inadequacies in the emergency response.

“We failed to plan effectively and the execution of that which was planned was simply not good enough,” Mr Watson said.

“Our actions were substantially inadequate and fell short of what the public have every right to expect, and for this, I apologise unreservedly.”

