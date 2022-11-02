Gunman hits speeds of 130mph while weaving between motorway lanes to flee police

Police in Kent have shared footage of a high-speed police chase where a gunman weaved through motorway lanes at speeds of up to 130 miles per hour.

This video, filmed by a police helicopter, shows Rooney Whyte, 42, speeding along the M25 in an Audi Q5, entering the hard shoulder at times.

Whyte pleaded guilty at Maidstone Crown Court to possession of a firearm, failing to stop, and dangerous driving.

He was jailed for five years and four months and has been disqualified from driving for 47 months.

Sign up for our newsletters.