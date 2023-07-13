Four-year-old boy rescued from pond by police in Florida

A four-year-old boy was rescued from a pond by police in Florida.

The incident took place in Thonotosassa, Florida, when officers from the Hillsborough County Police Department received a distress call just before 10.30am on 11 July.

Bodycam footage shows police officers wading into the water to rescue the child. After looking through thick shrubs at the edge of the pond they located the boy, who was being kept afloat by cattail reeds, and pulled him to safety.

The rescue operation took 10 minutes and the boy was safely reunited with his family, escaping any life-threatening injuries.