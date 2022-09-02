Bodycam footage captures moments before LA police shoot unarmed man

Bodycam footage shows the moments before Los Angeles police shot a Black man after officers stated that he was unarmed.

Jermaine Petit, 39, was approached by LAPD officers responding to a call after a witness said they had seen a man brandishing a “black semi-automatic” weapon on 18 July.

In the footage, an officer says “It’s not a gun, bro,” while approaching Mr Petit.

After an LAPD spokesperson initially said that Mr Petit had been carrying a “weapon,” the police force retracted the statement and said he had been carrying a “black metal latch actuator”.

