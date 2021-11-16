The Poland Border Guard agency have posted footage showing a water cannon being directed across the border at a group of migrants in a makeshift camp in freezing weather.

Polish border forces said they were attacked with stones by migrants Tuesday at the border with Belarus and responded by using water cannons.

The situation marked an escalation in a tense migration and political crisis at the eastern border of the European Union and NATO in which the lives of thousands of migrants who are being used as proxies by Belarus are at stake.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here