Donald Trump will ‘very very very probably’ launch bid to return to White House

Donald Trump has dropped his biggest hint yet that he will launch a bid to return to the White House.

During his “Save America” rally in Iowa, the former president said he will “very very very probably” run in the 2024 election.

He told his supporters to “get ready” as he’s going to “make our country successful, safe, and glorious.”

Mr Trump also claimed that he received more votes in the last election than “any sitting president in the history of our country by far.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.