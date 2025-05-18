Watch: Pope Leo criticises global economic system for ‘marginalising the poorest’

Pope Leo XIV has used his first homily to criticise the global economic system for “marginalising the poorest”.

The new pontiff made the comments during an inaugural mass in St. Peter’s Square on Sunday.

“I would like that our first great desire be for a united church, a sign of unity and communion, which becomes a leaven for a reconciled world,” he said.

“In this our time, we still see too much discord, too many wounds caused by hatred, violence, prejudice, the fear of difference, and an economic paradigm that exploits the Earth’s resources and marginalises the poorest.”