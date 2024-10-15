Doug Emhoff and Julia Roberts send message to early voters in Georgia

Hollywood actor Julia Roberts joined forces with Doug Emhoff as they urged early voters in Georgia to show their support for Kamala Harris.

A record number of early votes were cast in Georgia on Tuesday (15 October) as residents headed to the polls.

In a video message, Mr Emhoff said: “I am here in Georgia with Julia Roberts to support my wife Kamala Harris to be the next president of the United States.”

The Pretty Woman star told him: “She will be, because I believe in my home state of Georgia, I believe in Kamala Harris, I believe in the future.”