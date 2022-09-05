Boris Johnson’s former communications director, Will Walden, says he does not believe “there’s any coming back for Boris” after he departs from office.

Mr Johnson will be replaced as Tory leader, and in turn, as prime minister, in the next 24 hours.

He will officially tender his resignation to the Queen at her Balmoral residence on Tuesday (6 September) after the new Conservative Party leader is announced.

“I don’t think there’s any coming back for Boris, I think he’ll disappear off to make a lot of money,” Mr Walden said.

