A British prisoner who went on the run for five months was recaptured on Spain's Costa Blanca on Thursday, 6 February, police said on Friday.

Mark Roscaleer, 36, and four other men escaped from the high-security Vale de Judeus prison located around 70km north of Lisbon in Portugal last September during visiting hours with the help of a long ladder provided by an accomplice outside.

He had been imprisoned for violent crimes including robbery and torture in Portugal.

Roscaleer and Rodolfo Lohrmann, 59, who is serving a 17-year sentence for crimes including a bank robbery, were caught at a petrol station near Alicante.

Police said they found the two performing extortion and score-settling jobs for a drug ring in southeastern Spain after a victim of their death threats reported the events, leading them to find their vehicle.