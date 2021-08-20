A prison officer has lost her job after secret footage of her kissing a convict inside his cell was leaked.

The video, first published by the Daily Record, shows guard Rachel Wilson kissing inmate Kevin Hogg at HMP Addiewell in Scotland.

Following the incident, police were called in to investigate the footage and confirmed on Thursday that Wilson no longer works at the West Lothian prison.

According to the Mirror, insiders claim the clip was filmed by Hogg to give him “bragging rights” over other prisoners.

He is currently serving three years for traffic offences.