US citizens walk off plane after Iran prisoner swap

US citizens walked off a plane after landing in Qatar on Monday, 18 September, after a prisoner swap was brokered with Iran.

Five US detainees were flown out of Iran today to Doha International Airport in a swap for five Iranians held in the US.

The rare deal has been brokered by Qatar between the enemies that also unfroze $6bn of Tehran's funds.

The funds were blocked in South Korea after US sanctions on Iran were toughened in 2018.

Qatar will ensure the money, which is now available to Tehran, will be spent on humanitarian goods and not items under US sanctions.