Met Police boss says plans to release some prisoners early is 'least worst option'

Metropolitan Police Chief Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has suggested the government’s expected plans to release some prisoners early is the “least worst option”.

Speaking on Friday morning (12 July), Sir Mark said that Labour has been forced into making a “rapid decision” to avoid risks to the public.

“The government has got a situation where there is no easy solution. Prisons are very, very, close to full, and filling up day in, day out,” Sir Mark told Good Morning Britain.

“The worst possible thing would be for the system to block.”

He added that a blocked system would be “really dangerous to the public”.