Watch moment protesters spray red paint over Labour headquarters

Watch the moment protesters spray red paint over Labour’s headquarters in central London on Monday (8 April).

Demonstrators from the Youth Demand group insisted both the government and opposition should commit to preventing the supply of weapons to Israel as they targeted the party’s offices in Rushworth Street.

Labour has said arms exports to Israel should be suspended if ministers have received legal advice that it has breached international law, but has resisted backing an embargo without seeing the guidance.

The Government has come under increased pressure in recent days to publish the advice it has been given following an attack that killed seven aid workers in Gaza, including three Britons.

Scotland Yard confirmed 12 people have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.